Good candidate for CT mayor, Herron, promises housing, infrastructure if elected

CAPE TOWN - The Good Party said that it was all systems go for the upcoming local government elections.

The party launched its campaign drive in the Mother City on Sunday where Brett Herron was unveiled as its mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town. The party has drafted its manifesto and will be submitting a list of candidates on Monday.

“We launched the campaign in Cape Town because we have got lots of unfinished business in the city. Much of the work that we have painstakingly started to develop a caring city, a well-run city, a safe city, an opportunity city has been undone in the city in the past two years,” said Good Party leader, Patricia de Lille.

Herron said that if Good was elected to govern the city, this would be done in a firm and transparent manner. He said that there was a myriad of challenges facing the city at present.

“We have a government stuck in the past, devoid of any vision for the future, who don't buy into the necessity to build affordable housing. We have a government intent on criminalising homelessness instead of helping deal with the gangsters terrorising communities, a government that sneaks hidden charges into the new electricity tariffs,” Herron said.

Herron said there was plenty of work to be done in Cape Town, such as dealing with homelessness, poverty, ensuring affordable housing and more. The municipal elections will take place on 27 October.

“We will restore our roadways, rebuild our collapsed public transport and complete our long-promised, but never fully delivered internet connectivity. We will demonstrate not only that we are open for business, but also that we mean business. The fixing of collapsing infrastructure is a good strategy to build our way back from the brink,” he added.

