George police probing murder of boy (12)

Austin Kiewiets was stabbed to death on Sunday. A 14-year-old boy's been taken into custody.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a 12-year-old boy in George.

Austin Kiewiets was stabbed to death on Sunday.

A 14-year-old boy's been taken into custody.

Police said that Kiewiets and a group of friends were walking a person home when the 12-year-old was attacked.

It's alleged that the 14-year-old assailant stabbed the boy in his chest.

When paramedics arrived they were too late and he was declared dead.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "The 14-year-old suspect was later brought in and handed over at the police station by his parents. He is currently being assessed by a social worker and he is set to make his first court appearance in the George Magistrates Court after being charged with murder."

The motive behind the attack is unclear.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.