Gauteng rail commuters left to find own transport as Metrorail suspends service

The rail company is blaming technical problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail commuters in Gauteng have been urged to make alternative plans on Monday morning, with train services temporarily suspended.

The diesel locomotives affected by this suspension usually ferry commuters between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria as well as the Leralla and Johannesburg route.

Spokesperson Tony Games said that management was working to resolve the problem.

"The locomotive sare used for hauling commuter trains due to the unavailability of overhead power. Metrorail sincerely apologises for this temporary suspension, especially to all commuters and employers. Management is working around the clock to speedily resolve this challenge."

