Fort Hare student feels failed by justice system after Nosicelo Mtebeni's murder

CAPE TOWN - A Fort Hare University student believes the justice system is failing women.

Indiphile Paul was among scores of people who gathered outside the East London Regional Court on Monday where the man accused of the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni made his first appearance.

The 23-year-old woman, who was also a fourth-year law student, was killed and dismembered reportedly after an altercation at her boyfriend's home.

Paul said she would return to court when the accused was due back in the dock in September to ensure justice was served for her slain classmate Mtebeni.

She said Mtebeni's murder had left the community angry: “People are feeling absolutely disgusted; there’s even some comments of wanting to deal with him as a community. We feel the justice system just slaps people on the wrist.”

She said the matter had been postponed to next month for further investigation and the accused had not yet applied for bail.

Some of Mtebeni's body parts were discovered in bags outside the accused's residence, while her head and hands were discovered inside his room.

