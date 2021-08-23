Political parties scramble to meet IEC deadline for candidate lists

Parties have to register as if the October elections would be taking place because the polls have not been officially postponed.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties and independents who want to contest the municipal elections have until Monday night to submit their candidate lists.

According to the election timetable, parties must submit lists and pay deposits by no later than 9pm.

To date, 25 political parties and 50 independent candidates have captured their details and have submitted candidate lists and details to the IEC.

Parties have to register as if the October elections would be taking place because the polls have not been officially postponed.

The Constitutional Court on Friday heard an urgent application from the IEC, who've sought permission from the court to allow the elections to be held next February.

Only registered political parties may submit candidate lists.

The commission said that it would refund parties their deposits if the party is allocated at least one seat in the municipality they’re contesting.

Similarly, an independent candidate who received at least 10% of the total number of votes cast in the ward election would have their deposit refunded.

The final list of candidates will be published on 7 September.

