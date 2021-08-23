DA unveils mayoral candidates ahead of local govt elections

Party leader John Steenhuisen said the party had a proven track record where it governed and expected the party to do well at the polls.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its mayoral candidates for metro councils with the City of Cape Town expected to get a new leader.

While the party retained its Nelson Mandela Bay metro candidate Nqaba Bhanga, DA finance spokesperson and MP Geordin Hill-Lewis is expected to be the next mayor of Cape Town if the party retains the metro after the elections.

The DA also announced candidates for Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and the City of Johannesburg.

Former party spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe is the DA’s candidate for Ekurhuleni, with current executive mayor Randall Williams to run for the Tshwane mayoral chain.

Dr Mpho Phalatse, the party’s candidate for Johannesburg, has promised to make the city work.

"The city of Johannesburg deserves so much better. Under the current government is has become the capital of service delivery backlogs, countless electrical outages, water shortages and roads riddled with potholes."

"The DA is a party of results, not past glories, not race, not populace promises just results."

Monday also marks the deadline day for political parties to submit their candidates for the elections.

