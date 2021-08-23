CoJ hoping for more arrests in fake COVID test certificates case

A 28-year-old man who worked for the City of Joburg is set to appear before the Boysens Magistrates Court on Monday morning following his arrest at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said that it was hoping to track down more suspects who colluded with a health worker stationed at the Parkhurst clinic who was allegedly selling fake COVID-19 negative test certificates to travellers.

He was facing charges related to fraud and corruption as well as possession of stolen goods.

The city's Lucky Sindane said that they were also trying to track down those who bought the negative test certificates for travelling purposes.

"This suspect was not working alone, there are people that he was working with, especially from the laboratory. We expect to make more arrests, as the investigation is ongoing," Sindane said.

