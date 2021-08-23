Boucher apologises for 'perceived inappropriate behaviour' following SJN claims

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher released a statement where he wished to clarify his position regarding the Social Justice and National Building (SJN) hearings, while also offering a 'sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behavior by me'.

JOHANNESBURG – Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has reacted to testimony at the Social Justice and National Building (SJN) hearings, where former teammates have singled him out for racist and discriminatory behavior.

In July, Paul Adams revealed in his testimony that his teammates had sung a song during post-match celebrations where he was referred to as ‘brown sht’.

During his testimony, Adams revealed: “I was called ‘brown sht,’ and it often happened in fines meetings after we won a game, and there was a song that was sung; ‘brown shit in the ring tra-la-la-la.’ When you are playing for your country, you’re in that victory (moment), you don’t make sense of it, you just go along with it, brush it off, but it’s actually blatant racism.”

While he did not respond immediately, Rapport revealed over the weekend that Boucher has now submitted two affidavits to the office of Dumisa Ntsebeza, who is the ombudsman chairing the hearings.

Boucher also released a statement where he wished to clarify his position regarding the hearings, while also offering a "sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behavior by me".

"I wish to clarify my position regarding the SJN Hearings, and the various allegations made at the hearings, along with recent speculation in the media, particularly social media. I now intend, prior to the South African cricket team’s departure for Sri Lanka, to make public the commissioned affidavit which I submitted to the Office of the Transformation Ombudsman (OTO) on the 9th August 2021 and which incorporates my sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behaviour by me,” the statement read.

“I became aware of allegations directed at me - emanating from YouTube viewings of the SJN Hearings - on the 24th July 2021, while I was in Ireland with the South African cricket team. I returned from Ireland on the 26th July 2021. I stated in my affidavit, first submitted but uncommissioned, to the OTO, on 8 August 2021, that I wished for my submission to be made public as soon as possible. Once this was found not to be possible, on 11th August 2021, I requested that the media be made aware of the fact that my affidavit had been submitted to the OTO.

"I met up with the South African cricket team yesterday, prior to our departure to Sri Lanka on 25th August 2021. I made the team aware of the affidavit, while inviting them to read it if they should so wish. I felt that it was essential to deal with the allegations prior to our departure, so that distraction from the focus of the tour could be kept to a minimum. The tour will, I hope bring success to the team and joy to many South Africans.

"Naturally enough, I am keen to end speculation and the inflammatory comments that have come with it. My intention in making this statement and releasing my affidavit, is to disclose the fact of my apology, to give it context and to move forward as quickly and positively as possible.”

