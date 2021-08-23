Go

Bonginkosi Khanyile's incitement case postponed to Thursday

Khanyile was arrested on Friday for incitement to commit public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Bonginkosi Khanyile appears in the Durban Magistrates Court on 23 August 2021. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
DURBAN - The case involving Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has been postponed until Thursday in the Durban Magistrates Court.

He will apply for bail when he appears in court again.

This was during the recent unrest which took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Natasha Ramkissoon Kara: "Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court today. He is charged with incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act. The matter was postponed today to Thursday, the 26th of August for a formal bail application."

