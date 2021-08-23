Arrested Bonginkosi Khanyile’s family accuses State of playing delaying tactics

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate Court earlier on Monday, but the matter was postponed to Thursday for a bail application.

DURBAN - The family of Bonginkosi Khanyile who is accused of inciting violence has accused the State of applying delaying tactics in his case.

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate Court earlier on Monday, but the matter was postponed to Thursday for a bail application.

The State has indicated that it will oppose bail.



Khanyile has been charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Philani Nduli, speaking for the family, said the State wanting to oppose bail was a delay tactic: “As a family, we are very saddened by what took place in court because we see the State doing the very same thing when Bonginkosi was arrested during fees must fall. They are playing delaying tactics.”

