ANC ratifies nearly 10,000 candidates nominated for October poll

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it has ratified the names of almost 10,000 individuals who were nominated to its ward and proportional representative candidates list ahead of the local government elections.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) met over the weekend to approve the candidates which will be submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission.

Political parties have until 9pm on Monday to submit these names to the IEC despite ongoing court action seeking to postpone the elections to next year February.

The ANC said that the nomination process was followed by rigorous screening and interviews with regional panels and provincial list committees, describing the process as the most democratic and participatory in the country. The party said that it prioritised the experience, skills, gender equity, youth participation and diversity in its selection of candidates.

The party embarked on a new process which former President Kgalema Motlanthe appointed to change the electoral committee to oversee the nominations.

In a statement, the ANC said that it placed community involvement at the centre of the selection of ward candidates to ensure that the individuals garnered community confidence.

Some of the party's branch meetings to select candidates, however, descended into chaos, as members battled it out over their ideal selections.

