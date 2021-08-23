Alex business owners fearful after threats of a national shutdown

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela together with Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the township on Monday afternoon which is one of the hotspots in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Business owners in Alexandra have expressed fear following threats of a national shutdown.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela - together with Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko - visited the township on Monday afternoon, which is one of the hotspots in the province.

However, despite the earlier threats, the situation remains calm.

Many businesses at the Alexandra Plaza remain closed after being looted and vandalised during the unrest last month.

Some who have been lucky enough to reopen, said reports of a national shutdown had left them scared.

Nathasha Mahlangu is a manager at a local gym: “We have so much fear when it comes to shutdowns. But rumours are rumours, and you never know what will happen.”

While one foreign business owner said he had seen very few customers on Monday, and he believed this was because locals were also scared to come out.

“If [the shutdown] happens again, it is going to be very painful for us.”

Police, private security and the army have been patrolling, especially at shopping complexes in the township.

