10,748 new COVID infections recorded in SA, 170 more deaths reported
These fatalities, recorded over the past day, bring our national death toll to 79,421.
JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and seventy more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
Over that same timeframe, 10,748 tests came back positive, with the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic ballooning to almost 2.7 million.
So far, 10.5 million vaccines have been administered but it's hoped that this number will rise dramatically over the next few days, after last week's announcement that people over 18 are now allowed to get the jab.
