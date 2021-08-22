WC hits new daily vaccination record with over 53k jabs administered on Friday

On Friday, the nation's vaccine drive opened to the 18 to 34 cohort marking the final phase of the roll-out programme.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape health department has said it's pleased by the high turnout at its inoculation sites.

More than 53,000 jabs were administered at sites across the Western Cape – a new record of daily immunisations.

Officials have recorded nearly 40,000 active cases in the province, where an average of 3,000 new cases were recorded daily.

The provincial health department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said, “The total number of people who have registered for vaccination in the province stands at 1.5 million people, and this represents 31% of those who are eligible for vaccination in the 18 and older age group in the province.”

He said more than 178,000 residents in the 18 to 34 age group have registered thus far.

“It’s quite clear that the younger adults are excited, they have registered, and they are certainly filling up our vaccination stations. We had long queues at virtually all of our vaccination stations, and in the province we hit a new record of vaccinating 53,219 people in one day.”

