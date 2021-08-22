Team SA bags 4 more medals at the World Athletics U20

Mine de Klerk and Dane Roets medals are two of South Africa’s eight medals claimed so far at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi.

JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa snatched four more medals at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Kenya on Saturday.

Mine de Klerk led from the front as she won the women's shot put final, winning gold with a best attempt of 17.40m.

It was her second medal at the Championships after she grabbed silver in the discus throw on Friday.

Speaking to Jess Whittington for World Athletics, Mine de Klerk said “It’s overwhelming, I still can’t believe it’s true.”

“I definitely wanted to win a medal in the shot put, gold was my goal. In the discus, I didn’t expect to get a medal at all. I just came to enjoy it. When I got the silver I was blown away,” said the 18-year-old followed her opening 17.30m with throws of 17.24m, 16.77m, 17.15m, a foul, and then 17.40m.

Fellow South African and 2018 African Youth Games champion Dane Roets wrapped up an impressive SA double by taking bronze in the shot put with a 15.61m heave, while Pinar Akyol of Turkery earned silver (16.72m).

