SA's youth turnout helps significantly boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers

The uptake of vaccinations in this cohort could change the immunisation trajectory with more than 55,000 jabs into arms since Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans aged between 18 and 34 have helped boost the country's mass coronavirus vaccination rollout.

The Health Department decided to open vaccinations for this group earlier because of decreasing inoculation numbers.

In total, 64,614 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country on Saturday. This is more than double the number from last Saturday which stood at only 29,177.

Of the jabs administered in the last 24 hours, most were in Gauteng with 20,479, followed by the Western Cape at 11,230 and closely behind is KwaZulu-Natal with just under 11,000.

To date, over 10.4- million vaccine doses have been administered across South Africa, with 12,000 of our adult population fully vaccinated.