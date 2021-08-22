SA's youth turnout helps significantly boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers
The uptake of vaccinations in this cohort could change the immunisation trajectory with more than 55,000 jabs into arms since Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans aged between 18 and 34 have helped boost the country's mass coronavirus vaccination rollout.
The uptake of vaccinations in this cohort could change the immunisation trajectory with more than 55,000 jabs into arms since Friday.
The Health Department decided to open vaccinations for this group earlier because of decreasing inoculation numbers.
In total, 64,614 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country on Saturday. This is more than double the number from last Saturday which stood at only 29,177.
Of the jabs administered in the last 24 hours, most were in Gauteng with 20,479, followed by the Western Cape at 11,230 and closely behind is KwaZulu-Natal with just under 11,000.
To date, over 10.4- million vaccine doses have been administered across South Africa, with 12,000 of our adult population fully vaccinated.
Viveka Kalain (21), from Roshnee in Vereeniging has just had her COVID-19 vaccine. She urges young people to go and get the the jab as vaccines saves lives. #IChooseVaccination #StaySafe #PlayYourPart #VACCINE pic.twitter.com/CoKq7sSICODepartment of Health (@HealthZA) August 21, 2021
Musician @ShoMadjozi has just recieved her vaccine jab at the @Powerfm987 studios #IChooseVaccination #VaccinesSavesLives pic.twitter.com/Vr3PaSwI8jDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) August 20, 2021
Nomvelo Radebe (22) from Soweto just received her jab at Bara Taxi Rank. All public vaccination sites in Gauteng accept walk-ins whether people are registered on the EVDS or not. Just bring your ID or drivers licence and get your jab #IChooseVaccination #VaccinesSavesLives pic.twitter.com/Lzxoj6bHHbGauteng Health (@GautengHealth) August 20, 2021