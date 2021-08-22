SA records over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases with 268 more fatalities

KwaZulu-Natal remains the epicentre of the virus, accounting for 29% of the known cases, followed by the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – The health department has reported that 268 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour cycle in South Africa, which brought the known fatalities in this country to 79,251 since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

The department said 13,262 positive cases were recorded in the same period, pushing the number of known infections to 2,680,225.

At the same time, the recovery rate is currently at 91% which meant that a total of 2,438,182 people had recuperated from the virus.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front; 10,499,974 inoculations have been administered.

This comes as the 18 to 34 cohort get their jabs.

