Over 500 new COVID cases recorded at NC schools in the past week

CAPE TOWN – While South Africa continues to record daily COVID infections the Northern Cape education department has said its recorded more than 500 new COVID-19 cases at schools over the past week.

The department said 439 pupils, 54 teachers, and 33 support staffers tested positive between Monday and Thursday.

The department's Geoffrey van der Merwe said authorities are concerned by the sharp rise in cases, compared to the previous three weeks.

He said the latest figures are alarming, as the new infections were recorded over a mere four-day period.

“The Northern Cape department of Education has experienced a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in our schools.

During the past week the department recorded 526 new COVID-19 infections. We currently have eight schools closed in the province to allow for contact tracing and disinfection of the school premises.”

Five of these facilities are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

“The pandemic is causing major disruptions in the education sector, and the department is deeply concerned about the loss of learning and teaching time.”

At the same time, in the Free State, classes have been suspended at the Dr Blok High School in Bloemfontein after 48 learners tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, health officials confirmed that pupils accommodated at the hostel at Dr Blok High School contracted the deadly virus.

