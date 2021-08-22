Nosicelo Mtebeni's alleged killer to appear in court tomorrow

The man, believed to be Mtebeni’s boyfriend, was arrested after her dismembered body was found in a suitcase.

Disclaimer: The following story contains graphic details of lethal violence and may upset sensitive readers

JOHANNESBURG – A 25-year-old male, believed to be Nosicelo Mtebeni’s boyfriend, is expected to appear in court on Monday, following her murder.

Mtebeni's death has rocked the city of East London after her dismembered body was found in a suitcase in the suburb of Quigney on Thursday.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has expressed its sadness at what it calls the senseless killing of the 23-year-old university of fort hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

In a statement, the commission has urged the higher education ministry to ensure the speedy implementation of recommendations it made, regarding gender-based violence at tertiary institutions.

CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi said, “This grim development has darkened the meaning of Women’s Month. The commission, in the past, has held hearings with universities where one of the recommendations – based on the findings – was that universities must strengthen security around issues of female students inside and outside campus.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Higher Education and Traning Blade Nzimande has called for the justice system to ensure the speedy prosecution of the person behind the student's murder.

Some of Mtebeni's body parts were discovered in bags placed outside the boyfriend's residence, while her head and hands were discovered inside his room.

It is alleged he used a handsaw to dismember her body.

Students and staff from Fort Hare University gathered at the spot where Mtebeni's body parts were discovered to hold a silent protest.

