Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 August 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 21 August 2021 are:
Lotto: 10, 19, 29, 38, 45, 50 B: 35
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 10, 11, 42, 45 B: 16
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 19, 28, 33, 43, 50 B: 16
#DrawResults for 21/08/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 21, 2021
#LOTTO: 10, 19, 29, 38, 45, 50#B: 35
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 03, 10, 11, 42, 45#B: 16#LOTTOPLUS2: 12, 19, 28, 33, 43, 50#B: 16 pic.twitter.com/mUCDCN9WLG
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.