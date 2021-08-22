Go

Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 August 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 21 August 2021 are:

Lotto: 10, 19, 29, 38, 45, 50 B: 35

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 10, 11, 42, 45 B: 16

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 19, 28, 33, 43, 50 B: 16

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

