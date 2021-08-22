Joburg Water rolls out water tankers in areas affected by Eikenhof water cut

Johannesburg Water said a power failure at its Rand Water purification plant in Vereeniging has affected the water supply to the Eikenhof pump station and reservoir.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water has said its monitoring water supply to hospitals and clinics in the Hursthill, Brixton, and Crosby areas following disruptions to its infrastructure.

While there has been a slight improvement, customers in higher-lying areas will continue to be affected while the system is being restored.

The utility's spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said, “The Johannesburg Water Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill reservoirs have not fully recovered as yet, and we have rolled out water tankers to assist in the interim. We are expecting a full recovery throughout the course of tomorrow, and we have already started pumping water into the hospitals that are in the areas.”

