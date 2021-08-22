Health worker nabbed for allegedly selling fake COVID negative certificates

It's alleged that the suspect sold the fake COVID-19 test certificates to people who wished to travel to other countries without conducting actual tests and taking blood samples.

JOHANNESBURG – A health worker stationed at the Parkhurst Clinic has been arrested for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 negative test certificates to travellers.

Authorities said they had been closely monitoring the 28-year-old man for a week when they arrested him during a sting operation last night.

STING OPERATION: A City of Johannesburg official was arrested earlier today for selling fraudulent Covid-19 negative test certificates for citizens planning to travel overseas.



More details to follow.

He would instead, take their id numbers and the travellers would receive a message from the lab a day or two later indicating that they have tested negative for the virus.

The suspect sold a certificate for R500 hundred.

Officials said preliminary investigations show that the suspect is not working alone, and more arrests will be made soon.

The police's Lucky Sindane said, "The suspect allegedly charged R500 per certificate, without conducting the actual PCR test. The country is trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and we have such people who are sabotaging our efforts as a country. The suspect is expected to appear in the Booysens Magistrates Court on Monday."

