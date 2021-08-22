Hawks probe theft claims against former State security DG Sonto Kudjoe - Reports

Sonto Kudjoe, who now works as the country's secretary for defense, faces claims that she and a handful of people who worked in her office created what appears to have been phantom operations that required large sums of cash.

JOHANNESBURG – The Sunday Times has reported that the former director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) Sonto Kudjoe is under investigation by the Hawks for alleged theft and/or corruption to the tune of R112 million in temporary advances.

It's alleged that these were ordered by her personal assistant or office manager.

The SSA opened a case against Kudjoe following concerns about the legitimacy of the operations and what appeared to be a pattern of abuse.

This was after the agency noticed that there was almost non-existent proof of the operations.

The Hawks confirmed that a case has been opened and transferred to its national serious corruption investigation unit.

The publication further reports that, according to a highly placed source, Kudjoe's top-secret security clearance for the job as secretary of defense was turned down because of the criminal case against her.

