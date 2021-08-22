Govt won't tolerate any more disruptions to schooling amid shutdown rumours

No further teaching and learning can be disrupted given how COVID-19 has already thrown schooling into disarray. Grade 12s are writing prelim exams from Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said any further disruptions to schooling will not be tolerated.

A poster on social media bearing the ANC logo warned of a national shutdown on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies said they have also put measures in place through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.

While the authenticity of the message was questionable, authorities weren’t taking chances.

“It’s an important day for our learners who are in matric. We have been battling to manage COVID cases in schools and any further disruptions are not going to be acceptable,” said Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Police have urged the public not to respond to calls to incite violence.

“A different set of messages is also doing the rounds where people are mobilizing to respond to the supposed shutdown. The public is urged not to respond to calls for violence and criminality,” said the police's Mathapelo Peters.

Security forces said they are on high alert.

