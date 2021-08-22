Good Party announces Brett Herron as mayoral candidate for CoCT

Good Party leader, Patricia de Lille made the announcement at a press conference held in the Mother City on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – Brett Herron has been announced as the Good Party's mayoral candidate for the city of Cape Town ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Good Party leader, Patricia de Lille made the announcement at a press conference held in the Mother City on Sunday afternoon.

“I am very grateful to announce that Brett Herron will be our mayoral candidate for the city of Cape Town. We have unfinished business in the City of Cape Town, and there is nobody more qualified with the experience and the passion like Brett Herron.”

Herron said he's honoured and ready for the 27 October polls.

“I thank you for this nomination. Let’s begin this good fight.”

