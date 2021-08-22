George man accused of killing partner’s son (8) due in court on Monday

Imange Jantjies was stabbed to death on Thursday, during an alleged argument between his mother and her boyfriend, who is the suspect.

CAPE TOWN – A man is scheduled to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrates Court, in George, on Monday the murder of an eight-year-old boy.

Imange Jantjies was stabbed to death on Thursday, during an alleged argument between his mother and her boyfriend, who is the suspect.

The 23-year-old man handed himself over to the police following the incident.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “Members also found the alleged murder weapon, a knife, inside the residence and confiscated it as evidence. The suspect was placed immediately under arrest and is awaiting his first court appearance in the Thembalethu Magistrates Court on Monday; facing a charge of murder.”

Authorities have condemned the killing.

“All efforts will be made to keep the suspect incarcerated for a very long time; therefore, the area cluster commander has instructed that bail must be opposed at all costs,” said Pojie.

