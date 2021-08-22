Fort Hare announces mourning & remembrance activities to honour Nosicelo Mtebeni

The University of Fort Hare has announced a day of mourning and a number of remembrance activities in honour of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

JOHANNESBURG - WARNING: The following story contains graphic details of lethal violence and may upset sensitive readers.

The University of Fort Hare has announced a day of mourning and a number of remembrance activities in honour of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

The fourth-year law student was allegedly killed and had her body dismembered by her boyfriend after an alleged altercation at her boyfriend's residence earlier this week in the suburb of Quigney in East London.

Some of Mtebeni's body parts were discovered in bags placed outside the boyfriend's residence, while her head and hands were discovered inside his room.

It is alleged he used a handsaw to dismember her body.

The university met with Mtebeni's family, which arrived from Matatiele, on Sunday.

Wednesday, 25 August, has been announced as the official day of mourning. A memorial service will be held on this day, and the event will be live-streamed.

The Office of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, announced that the UFH Women’s Month programme will deviate from its original scope to incorporate tributes to Mtebeni.

Following a public consultation process that identified UFH alumnae Gertrude Ntlabathi, Nolitha Fakude and Phyllis Ntantala as deserving women leaders to be featured in a Women’s Month public art project, Buhlungu requested the inclusion of Mtebeni in a public artwork on the Alice campus subject to the approval of her family. The public artwork will be unveiled later this week.

At the start of the month, Fort Hare also commissioned the UFH Music Department and the Miriam Makeba Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC) - a joint venture of the UFH and the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture (EC DSRAC) – to encourage female music students to compose, record and perform an original Women’s Month song dealing with whichever subject matter they deem fit.

Buhlungu has asked for the song to be dedicated in memory of Mtebeni. The song will be performed at the UFH and EC DSRAC’s Women’s Month concert on Thursday night, and the event will be livestreamed on the UFH’s YouTube channel.

The university will also launch the Nosicelo Mtebeni Women’s Month Public Lecture that will feature a Constitutional Court judge keynote speaker every year during Women’s Month.

A 25-year-old male, believed to be Mtebeni’s boyfriend, is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.