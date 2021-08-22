Authorities on high alert following threats of national shutdown tomorrow
The police service said they have put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of South Africans as threats of a planned national shutdown for Monday emerge.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have said that law enforcement and the National Joint Operational And Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) are on high alert following threats of a national shutdown on Monday.
Officials are aware of inflammatory messages on various social media platforms advocating for violence.
Members of the public have been warned that using messages to incite violence is a criminal offence.
There are messages currently being distributed where people are mobilising to respond to the #nationalshutdown.
Some messages also doing the rounds where people are mobilising to respond to the #Nationalshutdown. The public is urged not to respond to calls for violence and criminality & discouraged from participating in activities that seek to defy the rule of law. https://t.co/ayZNmjCYNOLirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 22, 2021
The South African Police Service has urged community policing forums to work alongside authorities to mobilise the community against lawlessness.
