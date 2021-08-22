Armed men rob Westside FM weeks after looters attacked the radio station

A presenter at the station had just finished doing his show and was playing music when five armed men forced their way into the station's premises, stealing all of the computers.

JOHANNESBURG – A presenter at Westside FM, a community radio station in the West Rand, was held at gunpoint in the early hours of Sunday morning during a robbery at the radio station.

The presenter had just finished doing his show and was playing music when five armed men forced their way into the station's premises, stealing all of the computers.

The station’s chief executive officer Goodhope Ledwaba said the station's security had been compromised since the lootings that overwhelmed the country in July.

“Remember from the previous looting we had put a metal sheet on the door. They removed those because we are still waiting for the mall to put windows. They had taken measurements, they were supposed to be putting the new glasses this coming week, so they entered from there.”

Police are on the scene and anyone with information is asked to contact the station's management.

