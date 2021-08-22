Ahmed Kathrada remembered by friends, comrades on 92nd birthday
In celebration of his life, the Kathrada Foundation celebrated hosted an event for what would have been the late struggle stalwart's 92nd birthday on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – A long-time friend of Ahmed Kathrada’s, Anant Singh, paid tribute to the late anti-apartheid icon during a celebration of what would have been ‘Uncle Kathy's’ 92nd birthday.
Kathrada died in 2017.
Singh, who spent many birthdays with Uncle Kathy, said Kathrada will forever be celebrated for his forthright attitude.
“I am very happy to see that Barbra [Hogan] is on with us, and Barbra – a special acknowledgment to you for the role that you played in making Kathy’s life so enjoyable, especially in the later years. He didn’t dodge any questions like we see many politicians do, he was very open.”
Filmmaker @AnantSingh_Dbn shares some of his memories with Kathrada. The Foundation will screen a video by Anant where Kathy gives openly of his views and thoughts on personal and political issues.
Struggle veteran Sophie de Bruyn also paid tribute to Kathrada.
She met Kathranda in the 50s at a fundraising event in Johannesburg.
After his release from prison and the advent of democracy, he served as parliamentary councillor to former president Nelson Mandela and headed the Robben Island Museum Council.
