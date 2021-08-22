Ahmed Kathrada remembered by friends, comrades on 92nd birthday

In celebration of his life, the Kathrada Foundation celebrated hosted an event for what would have been the late struggle stalwart's 92nd birthday on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – A long-time friend of Ahmed Kathrada’s, Anant Singh, paid tribute to the late anti-apartheid icon during a celebration of what would have been ‘Uncle Kathy's’ 92nd birthday.

Kathrada died in 2017.

In celebration of his life, the Kathrada Foundation celebrated hosted an event for his birthday on Saturday.

Singh, who spent many birthdays with Uncle Kathy, said Kathrada will forever be celebrated for his forthright attitude.

“I am very happy to see that Barbra [Hogan] is on with us, and Barbra – a special acknowledgment to you for the role that you played in making Kathy’s life so enjoyable, especially in the later years. He didn’t dodge any questions like we see many politicians do, he was very open.”