Africa's 6 national women's teams gear up for Aisha Buhari Cup

Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa are the three leading African countries according to FIFA rankings with Ghana, Mali and Morocco occupying number 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana heads up Group B for the upcoming Aisha Buhari Cup that will take place in Nigeria from 13-21 September 2021.

The crème de la crème of Africa’s women senior national teams will be gunning for bragging rights during the two-week tournament in Africa’s most populous country.

The continent’s top 6 national teams have been drawn in two Groups with Group A consisting of hosts Nigeria, Morocco and Mali while Banyana Banyana head Group B comprising of Ghana and Cameroon.

Nigeria and Morocco set the ball rolling on 13 September in the first match of the tournament with Cameroon and Ghana clashing later in the day in another potentially exciting encounter.

Banyana Banyana kick-start their campaign against Cameroon on 15 September and round off their Group stage matches with a clash against Ghana on 17 September.

The two top teams in each Group proceed to the semi-finals with the winner of the Group taking on the second-placed of the other group.

All participating teams will use this tournament to fine-tune their squads in preparation for the upcoming CAF AWCON qualifiers scheduled to commence in October.

The Aisha Buhari Cup final will be played on 21 September 2021 with top football officials expected to grace this grand occasion.

Among the top officials expected at the tournament are CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe and several other FIFA and CAF officials.

Group A comprise of hosts Nigeria, Morocco and Mali.

