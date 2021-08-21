Authorities to probe allegations driver, vehicle in CT minibus crash unlicensed

The cause of the accident, involving a minibus taxi transporting at least 20 pupils, in the Cape Town CBD is still unknown.

CAPE TOWN –The cause of a minibus taxi accident in the Cape Town CBD, that left several school children injured, was still unknown on Saturday.

The crash happened outside Parliament at around 7 am on Friday morning.

READ: At least 22 pupils involved in taxi crash outside Parliament

The taxi was transporting 21 pupils aged between six and 14, with two adults also in the vehicle.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said the children, whose injuries range from serious to minor, were reportedly from 12 different schools – largely within the city bowl and Walmer Estate areas.

ALSO READ: A case of reckless and negligent driving opened after taxi crash near Parly

The MEC said, “Upon further inquiries, we have been advised of allegations that the driver and vehicle were unlicensed. We have been in contact with our colleagues from the department of transport and public works regarding investigation of these matters and regarding what action can be taken."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.