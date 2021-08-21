Vaccine passport for SA ‘not an easy decision’ - Health dept

This week Parliament heard that the tourism department wants to introduce a vaccine passport for South Africa, but there are still several international and legislative hurdles.

JOHANNESBURG – The health department has acknowledged that, despite benefits of a vaccine passport, there are several drawbacks which include unfair discrimination due to access to vaccines.

The main concern is around a lack of standardization around vaccine passports worldwide.

The health department's Nicholas Crisp said there were many concerns for South Africa, at this point, which include potential fraud, unfair distribution of vaccines, and for how long a vaccine will remain effective.

“It’s not an easy decision; we work in the globe; we are not an isolated player in the world, and we are working as part of the Africa bloc with African Union, and we don’t want to do things that ostracise from our neighbours. But, at the same time, we do want to participate in the global space.”

