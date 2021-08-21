Slight improvement at GP reservoirs affected by power cut – Joburg Water

The power failure affected the water supply to the Eikenhof pump station and reservoir, leaving areas such as Hursthill, Brixton, and Crosby reservoirs without water.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water has said there had been a slight improvement in its reservoirs after a power failure at Rand Water's purification plant affected the water supply.

The utility said the recovery of the reservoirs would take place overnight, with full restoration expected in at least 72 hours.