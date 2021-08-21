Over 10,000 rape cases reported in SA between April & June this year - Cele

A sample of just over 5,400 rape cases revealed more than 3,500 incidents took place at the home of the victim or that of the rapist.

CAPE TOWN– Ten thousand and six cases of rape were reported to the South African Police Service (Saps) between April and June this year.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele released the crime stats for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year.

A sample of just over 5,400 rape cases revealed more than 3,500 incidents took place at the home of the victim or that of the rapist.

Of the cases, 487 were domestic violence-related.

Cele said the Western Cape's Delft police station was among those that recorded the highest incidents of rape in the country.

“The Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal, Delft in the Western Cape, and Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki police station recorded the highest incidents.”

WATCH: Minister Cele releases crime states for Q1 of 2021

Cele also revealed the country had seen a double-digit increase in contact crime, which has increased by 60.6% for the first time.

He said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends.

“We cannot compare the same period of this year and last year, due to the skewed normal crime trends caused by the different levels of lockdown.”

He then released details of contact crimes: “Contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder, sexual offences and all categories of assault registered 60.6% increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.”

INFOGRAPHIC: Crime stats for first quarter of 2021/2022

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.