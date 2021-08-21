Manenberg cat killings suspect in police custody

Police have confirmed that a 40-year-old man was apprehended on Friday after 42 cats were found mutilated in the area in recent weeks.

Disclaimer: The following story contains graphic details regarding cases of animal cruelty and may upset sensitive readers

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested and detained following a spate of cat killings in Manenberg.

This comes after 42 cats were found mutilated in the area in recent weeks.

CCTV camera footage led authorities to the suspect who has reportedly been linked to the attacks.

Police have confirmed that a 40-year-old man was apprehended on Friday.

The Animal Welfare Society's Allan Perrins said, " I can confirm that the police apprehended and detained our prime suspect yesterday. He has since been formerly arrested, not charged, but still in detention."

Earlier this week, the organisation seized two dogs in connection with the killing spree.

Perrins added, "We always felt that if we are able to track down the dogs and track down their owner, that person would very likely be involved in the Manenberg cat killings. So, that individual is our prime suspect at the moment. We are confident that we have the right person in custody."

Earlier this month, post-mortem reports have confirmed a serial cat killer had likely been preying on the pets.

At the time the Animal Welfare Society said pathologists found that most cats were killed by a person or a group of individuals.

Some of the animals were severely beaten before being cut open with a sharp blade and disembowelled. Others had parts of their ribcages, hearts and lungs removed.

Guided by this better understanding of how the cats were killed, the organisation increased its reward to R7,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs

