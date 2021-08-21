It’s flower season: Bloomin’ beautiful scenes at the West Coast National Park

West Coast National Park acting park manager Pierre Nel said this flower season should be one of the best because there had been good rainfall in the area this year.

CAPE TOWN – The flower season in the West Coast National Park usually peaks from August to September every year and there is no disappointment this year.

The flower season has arrived with flowers popping up all over the West Coast.

The beautiful, colourful wildflowers – yellow, orange, white and purple – blanket almost the entire area of the Patberg Section.

West Coast National Park acting park manager Pierre Nel said this flower season should be one of the best because there had been good rainfall in the area this year.

“People can travel in their vehicles; there is nice trials and hikes to be done, and there are picnic sites. It’s really a place where you can get up close with the flowers – which is really nice. You don’t need an SUV or 4x4.”

Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of flowers on display, from daisies to bulbs.

Nel said the scenery would only get better over the next weeks.

"People enjoy the large carpets of flowers. These are the daisies we see around us. If you go and look among these daisies, where you walk among the rocks at some of these lookout points, you will find some of the other interesting species like the bulbs.

Holding a warm cup of coffee in her hands Sylvia Souter came all the way from Cape Town.

She said she enjoys this time of the year and seeing all the different flowers.

“Flowers are spectacular! It is amazing to see.”

Visitor Martie Gouws and her husband came all the way from Strand to see the flowers. Something they try and do yearly.

“We have taken about a million photos from the two cameras, his and mine, we brought our selfie stick with. You can’t get enough of this. For those people who are not here, you are missing out!”

SANPARKS has said the Postberg Section opened at the start of this month and would close at the end of next month.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.