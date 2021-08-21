COVID claims 289 lives as 18-34 cohort renew hope for increase in vaccine uptake

JOHANNESBURG – The health department has reported that 289 more people have passed away from COVID-19 related complications in the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

These fatalities bring our known death toll to 78,983.

At the same time, the coronavirus infection rate remains high, with 14, 312 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last day.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said this increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate.

This comes as the 18 to 34 age category gets their jabs.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said it is hoped that if the goal of vaccinating 70% of this category is achieved, the country can achieve herd immunity.

On the vaccination front, 10,431,124 vaccines have been administered.

Discovery has encouraged Johannesburg residents to keep the momentum going of getting vaccinated.

On Friday the institution opened its doors in Sandton to the 18- to 34-year-old age group for the vaccination rollout.

Many people shared their experiences on social media.