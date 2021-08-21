ANC holds extended NEC meeting to finalise candidate lists for local govt polls

Political parties, like the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), are preparing for the polls – in spite of the IEC's application to the Constitutional Court for the municipal elections to be postponed in light of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress is expected to hold an extended national executive committee meeting (NEC) on Saturday as it attempts to finalise its councillor candidate lists ahead of the local government elections.

It's a one-day sitting expected to vet those wishing to serve in councils across the country on behalf of the ANC.

The ANC has introduced new ways of selecting candidates which have included communities voting for who they want to see serving them as ward councillors, as well as interviews for those seeking to be elected as mayors.

The party's spokesperson Pule Mabe explained how the weekend gathering would unfold.

“We will also receive a report from our electoral committee, chaired by former President Kgalema Motlanthe, and that report will also detail the number of BGM meetings that have been concluded by our structures throughout the country.”

