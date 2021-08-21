Almost there: DA MPs run to raise funds for school girls raises R128k & counting

Solly Malatsi and Makashule Gana embarked on a 500 kilometre run from Soweto to Tzaneen to raise money to buy school uniforms, school shoes and sanitary pads for pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Solly Malatsi said he and DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gane were more determined than ever as their journey aimed at ensuring all impoverished girls from rural schools in Limpopo get basic amenities and hygiene products is about to come to an end.

The pair embarked on a 500 kilometre run from Soweto to Tzaneen to raise money to buy school uniforms, school shoes and sanitary pads for pupils.

The run dubbed "The Home Run for Education" began on 7 August and is expected to conclude on Sunday.

“Today we ran 39 kilometres from Haenertzburg to Tzaneen CBD, bringing our total distance that we’ve run to date to 496km. We are just left with 4km to our target, at the last calculation of everything at the bank we were at R128,000,” said Malatsi.