40 pupils test positive for COVID-19 at Free State school hostel

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Education Department has confirmed that 40 pupils accommodated at the hostel at DR Blok High School in Bloemfontein have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hostel accommodates pupils from DR Blok and nearby Heide Primary School.

Spokesperson Howard Ndaba said 28 of those pupils are from DR Blok and 12 from Heide Primary.

“We have since suspended learning and teaching until the 30th of August after we were advised as a department by the Department of Health to do so,” he said.

Ndaba said five more pupils who do not reside at the hostel also tested positive.

