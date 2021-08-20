SA's Benjamin Richardson sprints to silver at U20 World Championships

The 17-year-old won a silver medal in the 100m final, he crossed the line in 10.28 seconds, with Letsile Tebogo of Botswana snatching the gold medal in 10.19 and Shainer Montoya of Cuba taking bronze in 10.32.

JOHANNESBURG - Double South African champion Benjamin Richardson won South Africa's second medal at the World Athletics U20 World Championships in Nairobi, on Thursday.

“This is a big statement that Africa is coming up and very fast in sprints races. Taking the top two positions means there is huge potential in us the youngsters. My ambition is to start preps for the World Championships next year while also eyeing the Paris Games in 2024,” said Richardson.

The TuksSport High School learner-athlete won the under-20 men's 100m and 200m races earlier in the year during the South African Track & Field U16 – U20 Championships in Paarl.

The president of Athletics South Africa, James Moloi, congratulated Richardson, saying that he hoped that the silver medal inspired the rest of the team.

“Congratulations to Benjamin and coach for the silver medal. After the great work worth its weight in gold yesterday, the inspiration has obviously rubbed off on Benjamin today. We trust that his silver medal will inspire the other athletes who are still in the competition.

"We also congratulate the team management for the great work they are doing in making sure that our athletes are as comfortable as possible so that athletes can concentrate only on being the best at the competition.”