SA bags two more medals at the World Athletics U20 Silver medalist Miné De Klerk also set an African U20 record with 53.50m in the women's discus throw. TeamSA

Mine de Klerk

Kyle Rademeyer

World Athletics U20 JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Miné de Klerk has won a silver medal in the women's discus throw while Kyle Rademeyer has won a bronze medal in the men's pole vault at the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi on Friday. Silver medalist De Klerk also set an African U20 record with 53.50m, coming second to women's discus throw champion Violetta Ignatyeva with an impressive 57.84m and Alina Nikitsenka of Belarus got bronze with 51.47m. Violetta Ignatyeva is the #WorldAthleticsU20 womens discus throw champion with an impressive 57.84m.



In second, Min De Klerk sets an African U20 record with 53.50m and Alina Nikitsenka gets bronze with 51.47m. pic.twitter.com/jZGcfNEVhk World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 20, 2021

De Klerk is ranked second in the world in the junior women's shot put after setting a national U20 record of 17.55m in Potchefstroom in February.

The wins from Rademeyer and De Klerk give South Africa four medals in total and put the country in second position alongside Ethiopia on the medal table.

READ: SA's Mirè Reinstorf sets African record, wins gold at World Athletics U20

Double South African champion Benjamin Richardson won South Africa's second medal at the World Athletics U20 World Championships in Nairobi, on Thursday.

The 17-year-old won the silver medal in the 100m final, crossing the line in 10.28 seconds, with Letsile Tebogo of Botswana snatching the gold medal in 10.19 and Shainer Montoya of Cuba taking bronze in 10.32.

South Africa's Mirè Reinstorf set an African U20 record (4.15m) while taking the gold medal in the women's pole vault on day one of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi.

READ MORE: SA's Benjamin Richardson sprints to silver at U20 World Championships

This was Reinstorf's first international competition, and she's raising the flag high.

The five-day event, which started on Wednesday and hosted at the Moi International Sports Complex Stadium in Kenya, will take place until 22 August, with 54 athletes (29 men and 25 women) from South Africa taking part in the action.

ALSO READ: Team SA aiming for glory at World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.