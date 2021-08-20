Rich nations hoarding COVID jabs makes mockery of vaccine equity – WHO Africa

Vaccine coverage remains low, with only 2% of Africans having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN – The World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa has described richer countries hoarding COVID-19 jabs as "making a mockery of vaccine equity".

The health body was highlighting efforts made to roll out coronavirus shots on the continent during its weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Regional director, Doctor Matshidiso Moeti, said that through WHO’s COVAX facility, almost 10 million vaccine doses have so far been delivered to the continent during the month of August.

“The move by some countries, globally, to introduce booster shots threatens the promise of a brighter tomorrow for Africa. As some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity.”

Moeti stressed that winning the fight against the coronavirus required a global effort.

"Failure to vaccinate the most at-risk groupswill result in needless deaths. We say this every week and it cannot be repeated enough. It will also contribute to conditions where the virus will likely mutate further and could ultimately delay the global recovery from this pandemic."

