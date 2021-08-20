Rand struggling under pressure from COVID-19, US Fed stance on interest rates

The local currency has been under pressure this week, dropping to levels last seen in March.

JOHANNESBURG – Factors in the US, along with climbing COVID-19 numbers, appear to be affecting the rand.

Talk of a tougher stance by the US Federal Reserve on interest rates appears to have affected currencies, particularly the rand.

Head of foreign exchange execution at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), Matete Thulare, said that the local currency could be unpredictable.

“That is why we call it ‘the rattle snake’ because you never know when the rand will bite you, unfortunately.”

But he said that the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors were also affecting the rand.

“Over the last few months, the rand has lost, unfortunately, close to 7% and a combination of what’s been happening on our local front and on an international perspective.”

Economists said that the weaker rand would continue to affect fuel prices.

