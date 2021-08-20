Minister Phaahla: We can have a better Christmas if we get vaccinated

The department said young people were allowed to go through to the vaccine sites to get their jab after registering either at home or on the site.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday said it was possible to have a better December and Christmas holiday period if as many people as possible got fully vaccinated by that time now that all adults were eligible for a COVID-19 jab.

The entire adult population is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday and Phaahla is hoping to get as many young people as possible to go to vaccine sites, register and get a jab.

“The possibility of liberating ourselves from the clutches of COVID is now in our hands. We can have a better Christmas and even a better 2022. All we need to do is to take the first step and walk into a vaccination site.”

Government is also hoping that those between the ages of 18 to 34 will be able to take their parents to the vaccine sites with them, with only 55% of the elderly population vaccinated so far.

More than 184,000 people in this cohort registered on the EVDS portal in just the first seven hours since it opened at midnight.

