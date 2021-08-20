MEC Schafer left distressed after minibus taxi accident involving pupils

It's still not clear what caused Friday morning's crash outside Parliament in Cape Town's CBD.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer on Friday she was deeply distressed following a minibus taxi accident involving school children.

The taxi was transporting 21 learners and there were two adults in the vehicle.

Schafer said the learners - between the ages of six and 14 - were reportedly from 12 different schools largely within the City Bowl and Walmer Estate areas.

Their injuries range from serious to minor.

Schafer said they'd been advised the driver may not have had a driver's or operating license, while the vehicle was also apparently unlicensed.

She said some of the principals were on scene and accompanied learners to hospital while parents were being notified.

