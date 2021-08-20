Mamabolo: Gauteng govt making inroads against vaccine hesitancy amongst men Many of the men that Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo spoke to on Thursday relied on misinformation when refusing the jab, citing unfounded fears of impotency, while one taxi driver said he was afraid of mixing his traditional medication with the vaccine. Coronavirus

COVID-19

Coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine

Gauteng Public Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo

Vaccine hesitancy JOHANNESBURG - With people over the age of 18 finally allowed to get their COVID-19 jabs, government said that it was still dealing with vaccine hesitancy amongst men. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo visited the Noord taxi rank in Johannesburg on Thursday as part of the province's drive to get more people vaccinated. Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has joined mini bus operators and commuters at a mobile vaccination drive at the Noord taxi rank in joburg today. #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/AsJD1m3Bwk EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2021

Many of the men that Mamabolo spoke to relied on misinformation when refusing the jab, citing unfounded fears of impotency, while one taxi driver said that he was afraid of mixing his traditional medication with the vaccine.

Mamabolo said that government would continue to crack down on misinformation to ensure the vaccine rollout builds momentum.

“The hesitancy is deep-rooted amongst them, and we are cracking it, we are cracking and pushing back the frontiers of anti-vaccine or vaccine hesitancy and this programme is making a positive impact on that,” said Mamabolo.

