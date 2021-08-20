Panday, Ngobeni expected back in court over 2010 WC fraud & corruption matter

Businessman Thoshan Panday, former Kwazulu-Natal Police Commissioner Mmamonye Ngobeni and seven others face charges of racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering.

DURBAN - Nine people accused of looting R47 million from the police during the 2010 World Cup are expected to return to the Durban High Court on Friday morning.

Businessman Thoshan Panday, former Kwazulu-Natal Police Commissioner Mmamonye Ngobeni and seven others face charges of racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering. The accused were arrested between October last year and May this year following years of investigations.

Panday and Ngobeni were charged together with former senior police officers, Ashwin Narainpersad and Navin Madhoe.

Panday’s personal assistant Tasleem Rahiman and four of his family members, including his mother, Arvenda, and his wife Privisha, were accused of aiding and working in common purpose by registering companies in 2009 which benefitted and worked as fronts for him.

His sister, Kajal Ishwarkumar, who is also charged together with her husband Seveesh, was absent during their last court appearance in May. She reported ill and the Durban High Court issued an arrest warrant which was stayed until Friday.

The Investigating Directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it hoped that a trial date would be set on Friday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.