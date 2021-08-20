Kabul airlift gathers pace as harrowing stories emerge

More stories are unfolding of the desperation and fear driving the rescue of both foreign nationals and Afghans who worked with them.

KABUL - The emergency air lift from Kabul of both foreign nationals and Afghans who worked with them is gathering pace as more detail of the desperation and fear driving the rescues emerges.

Here is a round-up of the latest developments:

EU COUNTRIES STEP UP EVACUATIONS

More than 1,600 people have been brought to safety so far by German armed forces from the Afghan capital, German government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer says.

A government spokesperson says a German civilian was wounded by gunfire on his way to the airport, though his life is not in danger and he is to be flown out of Kabul soon.

The German government is planning to deploy two helicopters to support the evacuations, including from "dangerous situations" or to pick people up from remote locations.

A Spanish commercial plane carrying 110 people - mainly Afghans who worked for the Spanish embassy in Kabul and their families - took off from Dubai for an airforce base northeast of Madrid, the Spanish foreign ministry said.

The passengers who included the captain of the Afghan women's wheelchair basketball team, Nilofar Bayat, had flown earlier from Kabul aboard a Spanish military plane.

Italy’s defence ministry says 103 people took off on a C130J military transport plane from Kabul en route to Kuwait, before flying on to Italy.

Another 104 Afghans are set to arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on a charter plane from Kuwait made available by Italian non-profit Nove Onlus, it said.

Finland said on Thursday it had so far evacuated 34 people, with more Afghan local staff now inside the airport ready to be flown out.

Denmark evacuated around 320 people from Kabul on Thursday, according to the Danish defence and foreign ministers.

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag says a plane with around 180 people aboard is due in the Netherlands later Friday, without giving a breakdown of nationalities.

Kaag says 700 Dutch nationals are still in Afghanistan needing evacuation. The number does not include Afghans who worked for the Netherlands and must be evacuated.

CZECH RECALLS 'DEMANDING' FLIGHT

A Czech army pilot returning from Kabul recalls how there was barely any air traffic control, no refuelling and take-offs "at own risk" in the escape from Afghan capital.

Identified only as "Major M M" on the Czech defence ministry website that published his account of the flight, the pilot brought 62 people to Prague from Kabul on Wednesday.

"I have done a few non-traditional flights, but this one was demanding and damn long," the pilot, who joined the armed forces 20 years ago, said Thursday.

His Airbus carried Czech soldiers, Afghan interpreters and their families, as well as four Afghans whose return had been requested by neighbouring Slovakia.

US SAYS TALIBAN COOPERATING

The United States has airlifted out of Afghanistan some 7,000 people since August 14 and says the Taliban appear to be cooperating with evacuation efforts from Kabul airport.

Major General Hank Taylor said Thursday that the pace of evacuating US citizens, Afghans with US immigrant visas and other nationals has accelerated at the US military-controlled airport despite reports of the Taliban continuing to impede people trying to enter the airport gates.

AFGHAN FOOTBALLER FELL TO DEATH

An Afghan footballer who played for the national youth team fell to his death after trying to cling to a US plane airlifting people out of Taliban-controlled Kabul, a sports federation says.

The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan, a government institution that worked with sporting groups, on Thursday confirmed the death of Zaki Anwari in the mayhem that erupted at the airport.

US HAILS ALBANIA, UGANDA AND OTHERS

The United States salutes Albania, Canada, Chile, Mexico and Uganda for agreeing to take in Afghans being evacuated.

The US State Department also voices gratitude to Qatar and Kuwait, two US military hubs where thousands of Afghans are being flown for visa processing.

GOFUNDME RAISES MILLIONS

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the evacuation of 300 vulnerable Afghans fleeing the Taliban has raised over $6 million, according to figures published on Thursday.

The creator of the fundraising page, New York-based Tommy Marcus, asked for funds to organise flights out for Afghans who risk being targeted by the Taliban.

They include men and women who worked as human rights lawyers, LGBTQ activists, journalists, government liaisons and others.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.